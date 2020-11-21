Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Shows Some Leg In A Slinky Cut-Out Dress With A High Slit

Nastia looked glamorous and ready for the holidays in a red gown.

On Friday, November 20, Nastia Liukin took to Instagram to show off a festive look that exposed a considerable amount of skin.

Nastia, 31, shared a mirror selfie with her 1 million followers. It was taken inside her bedroom, where she poses for many of her fashion-oriented photos. The space has mostly white decor that provides the perfect backdrop for making colorful outfits really pop on her Instagram feed. A white Christmas tree in the left corner of the image and a green tree emoji in the caption indicated that the Olympic gymnast is ready for the holidays.

Her vibrant apparel had her comparing herself to the dancing girl emoji in her caption. Nastia wore a racy red gown that looked striking against her warm complexion. The sleeveless garment fit her sinuous figure like a glove. It boasted a mock neck that provided a lot of coverage up top, but the lower half was more revealing. A daringly high slit on the left side bared almost every inch of her corresponding slender thigh. She crossed that leg in front of the other, drawing even more attention it. Her pose accentuated the small swells of her narrow hips.

A curved cutout on the left side of the dress extended far enough over her sculpted stomach that it revealed her navel. The feature showcased her whittled waist as well. The athlete and influencer revealed that her slinky attire was from the clothing company Revolve.

Nastia’s pale blond tresses spilled over her toned shoulders and chest in soft tousled waves. Her face was mostly hidden behind her phone.

The Olympic gold medalist’s latest style snap seemingly had many of her fans feeling the holiday spirit, as they gifted her post with over 8,000 likes during the first two hours after she uploaded it to her popular account. Her devotees also hit up the comments section to praise her appearance and profess their love for her.

“You are so beautiful. I understand why the world is so enamored with you now,” read one response to her post. “I’m a new follower but completely in love with you.”

“Great picture of a very beautiful lady!!! You look absolutely stunning in red!!” gushed another admirer.

“You look like an angel,” wrote a third fan who also used three heart emoji to express his feelings.

“Merry & bright! Keep shinin that light!!” a fourth poetic message read.

Nastia decided to flaunt a different part of her body in another post that was a runaway hit with her online audience. In that snapshot, she went braless to show off her chest in a unique dress with a folded-back front.