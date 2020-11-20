Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Went Mask-Less At Election Night ‘Super Spreader’

Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest member of the president’s inner circle to become infected.

SCOOP: Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, has coronavirus, sources tell me and @JenniferJJacobs. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) November 20, 2020

Bloomberg reporter Tyler Pager reported on the infection on Friday. While there were not yet details about where he may have contracted the virus, the president’s eldest son was present at a controversial election-night gathering that has been identified as a potential “super spreader” event.