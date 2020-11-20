Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Went Mask-Less At Election Night ‘Super Spreader’

US Politics

Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest member of the president’s inner circle to become infected.

Bloomberg reporter Tyler Pager reported on the infection on Friday. While there were not yet details about where he may have contracted the virus, the president’s eldest son was present at a controversial election-night gathering that has been identified as a potential “super spreader” event.