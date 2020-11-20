Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Went Mask-Less At Election Night ‘Super Spreader’

Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest member of the president’s inner circle to become infected.

Bloomberg reporter Tyler Pager reported on the infection on Friday, though he did not offer more details. A spokesman for Trump Jr. confirmed the COVID-19 case to CBS News, saying that he first received his test at the start of the week, and has since been quarantined at his cabin.

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” the spokesman said.

This would make Trump Jr. the latest member of his father’s inner circle to test positive, including those who contracted the virus following a reception for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett held at the White House. Those who became infected in the days that followed included President Trump, his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron.

While it was not clear when or how he may have contracted the virus, Trump Jr. was present at another controversial gathering within the White House — a watch party on election night where many people were seen without masks. As The Guardian reported, the gathering was seen as a potential “super spreader” event — a term that public health experts have used to describe an event when one or a small group of infected individuals can spread the highly infectious coronavirus to a large number of people.

The report noted that a number of people in attendance would go on to test positive, including chief of staff Mark Meadows and Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, who had a particularly harsh case. He took to social media on Friday to say that he initially felt light symptoms but later became “desperately ill.” He credited Trump with helping him to pull through thanks to a new medical intervention.

“President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life,” Carson wrote in a post on Facebook.

Photographs taken that night showed Trump Jr. standing in close proximity to many others attending the party, with both him and many around him not wearing any kind of facial covering. Public health experts said that wearing a mask and keeping at least six feet of distance are some of the most effective ways to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

Many have criticized the Trump administration for what they see as lax protocol and little regard for enforcing safety measures, like requiring masks at events. The criticism grew especially sharp after the president himself fell ill, ultimately needing to be hospitalized for days after his infection was first reported.

“The administration was cavalier about the risks of the virus for themselves and for the country. And that’s one reason why we have so many cases,” Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, a public health professor at Johns Hopkins University, told The Guardian.