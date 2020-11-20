‘Washington Examiner’ Calls On Donald Trump To ‘Concede And Move On’

The conservative-leaning Washington Examiner wrote on Friday that the time has come for President Donald Trump to “concede and move on.”

The publication began the lengthy editorial by pointing out that Trump had every right to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election and exhaust all legal options, and described protests from Democrats as “hypocritical” because they similarly refused to accept the results of the 2016 race, when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was defeated.

However, the Washington Examiner wrote, Trump’s legal team has failed to provide concrete evidence of widespread electoral fraud, despite repeatedly asserting that millions of votes were stolen from the commander-in-chief.

The paper acknowledged that there were some “well documented cases of fraud” in this election, like in every contest, “but not remotely enough to change the result.” Democrat Joe Biden, the editorial read, clearly won more votes than the president.

“No fraud or error produced tens of thousands of additional votes for Biden in battleground states,” the Washington Examiner noted, pointing to the state of Georgia, where a thorough recount of ballots — led by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — only reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

According to latest data, Biden is comfortably ahead in the key states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona, which means that the commander-in-chief has no path to victory, the magazine claimed.

The Washington Examiner stressed that Trump’s lawyers have made explosive but unsubstantiated claims about the contest. For instance, lawyer Sidney Powell said that “communist” countries like Cuba, Venezuela and China meddled in the electoral process to help Biden win.

Trump and his allies’ refusal to concede and move on, the Washington Examiner said, only harms the GOP, which needs to win two important races to maintain control of the upper chamber.

“At this point, Trump’s efforts are more likely to damage the Republican Party, and more specifically, undermine its chances of winning the Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia for the two Senate seats that remain undecided.”

Preserving the Senate majority, the publication wrote, is absolutely critical if Republicans want to prevent Biden and the Democratic Party from passing their agenda.

“The longer he digs in, the more Trump will undermine faith in our elections and make it harder to unify as a country,” the Washington Examiner concluded, noting that Trump’s refusal to concede has also delayed the transition process.

According to some legal experts, Trump still has a path to victory. As The Inquisitr reported, noted lawyer Alan Dershowitz recently said that Trump could still win through the Supreme Court.