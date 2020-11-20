Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Curvaceous Figure In Colorful Bikini

Popular influencer Stassie Karanikolaou does not seem to be ready for summer to end anytime soon. In her latest Instagram update, she kicked off the weekend with a snap that saw her rocking a tiny, colorful bikini while she looked like she was about to soak in a hot tub.

Stassie’s bikini featured a pattern of various diamond shapes in an array of colors that included peach, white and blue. The top had low-cut cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms were a low-rise style with strings tied into bows on her hips.

The update consisted of three pictures that saw Stassie perched on the side of a hot tub that appeared to be situated outside. Potted plants were visible in the area and trees lined the area behind the tub.

Stassie wore her hair in a ponytail on the top of her head. The ends cascaded over the front of her chest, drawing the eye to her bosom.

The social media star wore dark tips on the ends of her lacquered fingernails.

The first frame captured Stassie from a slight side angle as she sat with her hands beside her. The pose made the curve of her booty hard to miss. She gave the camera a serious look while she bent one knee slightly. The pose put her voluptuous chest, curvy hips and flat tummy on full display.

Stassie was smiling with her eyes closed in the second snap while she held sections of her hair in her hands. She sat with her knees together, showing off her toned thighs.

In the last frame, Stassie tilted her head while she smiled at the camera and rested her hands on her thighs. The pose accentuated her chiseled abs as well as her shapely arms.

The post garnered more than 349,000 likes within an hour of going live, proving to be a big hit among Stassie’s 9.5 million followers.

Hundreds of admirers complimented the beauty on how stunning she looked in the bathing suit.

“[Y]ou’re so pretty i’m crying,” quipped one fan.

“You are UNREAL!!!! I love you,” a second Instagram user wrote adding a rd heart emoji.

“You are absolutely stunning,” a third follower chimed in.

“Omg you are so beautiful!!!!” a fourth comment read.

Earlier this week, Stassie showed quite a bit more skin in an update that saw her rocking a set of black lace lingerie while she struck several poses on a sofa. She manage to look sexy while also sporting a cast on one of her ankles.