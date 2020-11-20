Madi Teeuws Gets On Her Knees In The Tiniest Briefs While Rummaging Through Her Fridge

Social media star Madi Teeuws dropped the jaws of her 565,000 Instagram followers after posting a mega-pic update where she wore a crop top and white bikini bottoms while rummaging through her fridge.

The crop top was a light beige hue that both complemented the neutral color palette of the upload and flattered Teeuws’s sun-kissed skin. The garment had three-quarter length sleeves and a boho off-the shoulder neckline that showcased the model’s collarbone and décolletage. The shirt cropped just below the bust-line, exposing her toned abs. To add yet another element of sultriness to the look, the garment appeared to be slightly too big for the Deal or No Deal star, and it often seemed perilously close to slipping off in certain shots.

Teeuws coupled the top with a pair of white bikini bottoms. The briefs were a low-rise brief silhouette with sides that wrapped around the model’s hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. The fabric appeared to be made from a trendy knit material. The cut in the back was a cheeky style that gave fans a generous view of Teeuws’s derriere.

Teeuws completed the look with simple accessories, including a gold chain necklace and matching hoop earrings. In some photos, she styled her hair into a center part and left it loose and un-styled so that her blond locks cascaded down past her shoulders. In others, she sported a messy up-do, with a few escaped wisps of hair artfully framing her face.

Teeuws posted six pictures in total. In the first, she sat on the floor while wistfully looking out to the side. In the second, she got on her knees to “raid” her bright red fridge. In the third photo, she leaned against a door frame; in the fourth, she was back in the kitchen and leaning against the edge of the freezer drawer. The fifth and sixth shots were variations of previous photos.

In the caption, Teeuws explained that some of the photos might look different because half were taken digitally and half were taken via film.

Fans went wild over the mega-pic update and awarded the post over 17,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

“Can’t get over you,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with two heart-eye face emoji.

“You look amazing babe,” gushed a second.

“What a beauty,” proclaimed a third.

“You look absolutely beautiful in all the photos,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with several emoji including a red heart, 100 percent symbol, and fire emoji.

