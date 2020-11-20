Lingerie Model Vivi Castrillon Flaunts Insane Cleavage While Posing On A Bar With Tequila Between Her Legs

Colombian lingerie model Vivi Castrillon wowed her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent update on Friday afternoon. She expressed in the caption her excitement about the end of the week, and looked to be off to a celebratory start. The busty brunette flaunted her assets wearing a skimpy lingerie set and posed on a bar, with a bottle of booze between her legs.

Vivi tagged her own company, VC Dreams Luxury Lingerie based out of Bogota, Colombia, for her racy ensemble. She also credited a photography team and a makeup artist from Florida, and geotagged her location at an establishment outside of Orlando.

Her bra-and-panty set featured a white, lacy fabric with scalloped edges that beautifully framed her bronzed skin. The underwire demi-cups scarcely contained her voluptuous breasts, which she pressed together to accentuate. A tiny white bow embellished the center of the garment, just below the impressive depth of her cleavage.

A rectangular bottle filled with a golden-colored liquid obscured most of her panties from view, but a glimpse of a slender strap running over her left hip could be seen clearly, as well as a sliver of the front between the glass and her forearm. The bottle was marked with a large, scripted “D” on the front, which is the logo for DeLeón tequila.

Vivi sat on the edge of the dark, paneled bar with her knees spread wide apart. She leaned forward and rested her weight on her palms, which were placed next to one another on the wooden surface in front of her body.

Her long, brunette tresses were styled in loose curls and cascaded over one shoulder halfway down her torso. Shorter layers framed her striking features and slender neck, and grazed the top of one breast. She tipped her chin up and gazed at the camera with bedroom eyes and parted lips.

A flat-screen television and two rows of premium liquor comprised the background, but little could detract from Vivi’s stunning appearance.

Vivi’s sultry Instagram post racked up almost 3,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded, and garnered a bevy of adoring comments. The majority of fans elected to express their feelings with strings of affectionate emoji — most prolific in this case seemed to be the ever-popular heart-eyes and red heart symbols.

“Hot hot hot,” one fan declared, emphasizing the comment with a trio of flames.

“It couldn’t be better,” a second person remarked.

“Nice! Very NICE!” a third supporter exclaimed.

“I love you too much,” a fourth person gushed.