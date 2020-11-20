Jessica Nigri Flaunts Incredible Curves In Revealing Lingerie For ‘Snow Faun’ Cosplay

On Friday, November 20, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri uploaded a series of tantalizing pictures on her secondary Instagram account.

In the photos, the 31-year-old cosplayed as a faun while posing in a snowy landscape surrounded by numerous trees. The revealing costume featured a plunging white bra adorned with pearl detailing and a pair of matching underwear that was attached to tulle. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and sculpted thighs were put on full display.

She also wore a lace choker necklace, a pair of fur-trimmed wrist warmers, an intricate horned headpiece, and hoof shoes with white fabric that wrapped around her legs. Jessica finished off the look with a silver wig that had been styled in loose curls, white furry ears, and faun makeup.

The first image showed Jessica lying on her side, using both of her hands to prop herself up. The following photo consisted of a close-up shot. She touched her wig and focused her attention on the camera lens, smiling sweetly. For the third picture, she stood and looked off into the distance, parting her full lips. In the final shot, the YouTuber squatted in the snow while holding a lantern.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation implored her followers to share their opinions regarding the photo set. She also revealed that the character in the picture was an original creation and that she “made everything except those awesome boots which were” from a fellow cosplayer named Laura Jansen.

Quite a few of Jessica’s followers flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Second one looks amazing,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart, fire, and red rose emoji to the end of the comment.

“Ahhhhhh I love the 4th picture! Absolutely adorable!” added a different devotee.

“Omg the last one with the lantern. Totally want a print of that one,” remarked another admirer, along with a blue heart emoji.

“The 2nd one because it’s close so you can see the details and the last one because it’s just cute and I really like the lantern,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 37,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Jessica has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she uploaded pictures on her main Instagram account, in which she wore a skimpy bikini and elf ears. That tantalizing post has been liked over 230,000 times since it was shared.