Demi Rose Reveals Voluptuous Chest While Going Braless Under Open Varsity Jacket

Brunette beauty Demi Rose appears to be gearing up for cooler temperatures in a sexy way. In her most recent Instagram post, she shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot while she went braless under a varsity jacket.

The image was cropped at Demi’s waist, making her voluptuous chest and pretty face the focal points. There were also few distractions, as the model posed next to a brick wall.

Demi’s jacket was a navy blue with gray sleeves that were gathered at the wrist. A large letter “M” was split down the middle with each half of the letter stitched across each side of the coat front. A vertical row of gold stars was on one section of the letter. The word “official” was written in cursive on the upper portion on the right side of the jacket. A row of snap buttons also went down one side of the garment.

Becausse of the way the image was cropped, very little of her pants were visible. That being said, they appeared to be black and have a mid-rise waist.

The model styled her raven-hued hair with a part down the middle and in a low ponytail which she wore over one shoulder.

For accessories, Demi went with a gold necklace which had a round gold pendant that hung just below her neck.

The camera captured Demi from the front as she leaned one elbow against the wall. She looked downward as she wore a smile on her face. Bright light illuminated her skin, making it appear smooth and flawless. The coat was open, revealing her bare, ample cleavage and taut abs.

In the caption, she mentioned blushing while also tagging online fashion retailer BooHoo as the maker of the coat.

The post was a smash hit with more than 101,000 of Demi’s adoring fans hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Hundreds of them also took to the comments section to compliment her.

“[T]he cutest sweetest girl ever,” one admirer wrote adding a heart-eye emoji.

“[T]he most beautiful body in the world,” a second comment read.

“Wow so very gorgeous you are,” a third follower added with a kiss emoji.

“A magnificent beauty,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

Demi has a way of making everything she wears look good. Lat month, she delighted her fans when she shared a set of photos that featured her looking elegant while she sported a formfitting red dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.