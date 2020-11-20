Chrishell Stause Flaunts Her Pert Derriere In Cheeky White Bikini: ‘Good Energy Is Contagious’

Chrishell rocked a white swimsuit in her sunset snapshot.

On Friday, November 20, former Dancing with the Stars competitor Chrishell Stause wowed her 1.9 million Instagram followers by showing off her beautiful bikini body in a photo posted on her page.

The Selling Sunset star flashed a dazzling smile in the pic, which was snapped at sunset. She was pictured drinking up the last few rays of the sun’s fading light during the golden hour. This brief time period is popular with social media-savvy celebs who like to take advantage of the way the natural light adds a flattering golden glow to their photos.

Chrishell, 39, posed in front of an out-of-focus ocean backdrop that added even more radiance to the shot. The low sun reflected off the glittering water, creating blindingly bright blotches of orange behind her.

The All My Children actress stunned in a white bikini. Her skimpy top featured a string halter neck and braided back ties. Because she was photographed in profile, the front of the piece was hidden from view. However, one stretchy cup could be seen clinging to her perky chest.

Her bottoms boasted a cheeky style that showed off her pert posterior. The side that was included in the shot had a distinctive design with three rows of linked string loops.

The bathing suit allowed the Days of Our Lives star to show off the results of all her hard work on Dancing with the Stars, including her sculpted thighs, washboard stomach, and toned arms.

She posed with her right arm straight and slightly angled forward. She arched her back and elongated her figure by reaching up to cradle the back of her head with her left hand. Her corresponding leg was stepped back a bit so that both of her thighs were in view. She tilted her head back and turned her face toward the camera as she showed her pearly whites.

Chrishell’s blond hair was styled in mussed, beachy waves that looked damp on the ends. Her tresses were brushed over so that they covered her left eye.

Chrishell credited photographer Lindy Lin for taking her stunning photo. She used a tag to reveal that hairstylist Bradley Leake was responsible for creating her beach-ready waves, and her glam beauty look was the work of makeup artist Nicholas Wlodarski.

The caption of Chrishell’s post had a positive vibe that matched her radiant and blissful appearance in her photo, and her post was warmly received by her fans. It accumulated over 34,000 likes and 300 comments over the span of an hour.

“You are gorgeous inside and out!” wrote her fellow former DWTS contestant, Cheer star Monica Aldama.

“Your light is shining!” read a message from judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Chrishell you’ve done it- you trapped me in your thirst trap,” a fan commented.