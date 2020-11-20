Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Her Perky Booty In Revealing Leopard-Print Ensemble: ‘I Got What You Need’

Bruna Rangel Lima took to Instagram on Friday to share a pair of sexy photos that sent her 4.1 million followers into a frenzy. The Brazilian bombshell utilized a revealing lingerie set to show off her titillating curves and the results were extraordinary.

The snapshots showed Bruna standing in a bedroom. An unmade bed covered in white bedding could be seen behind her, and she faced the wall as she posed for the photographer.

She placed her hands up against the surfaces in front of her and turned her head toward her shoulder to toss a sultry gaze at the camera.

The 24-year-old model wore a lingerie ensemble that included a garter belt as she posed for these spicy images. In the initial photo, the leopard-print thong bikini panties and black garter highlighted Bruna’s perky booty.

Bruna’s bra was a matching garment that consisted of a leopard-print fabric with black straps and swatches. Her initial pose gave fans a hint of her ample assets, and the second snap revealed significantly more.

As sultry as the first photo was, the second one was clearly designed to send heart rates soaring. Bruna faced the camera and cocked a hip as she showed off her phenomenal figure.

The Brazilian beauty looked at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Her brunette tresses were styled with a middle part and the chunky waves tumbled over her shoulders.

She wore a necklace along with a bracelet on one wrist and a watch on her other. The bra had a peek-a-boo cutout just below the breasts and the low cut of the garment served to show off plenty of cleavage.

The ensemble highlighted Bruna’s curvy hips and chiseled abs. In her caption, she teased that she had what everybody needed, and her fans clearly agreed with the sentiment.

In just an hour, Bruna’s set of snaps received more than 52,000 likes and 600 comments.

“Flawless,” one fan raved.

“An absolute beauty,” a second person wrote.

“Such gorgeous perfection,” a third user declared.

“You are too hot to handle,” someone else noted.

Not only did Bruna’s fans go wild over this set of shots, but many of her fellow social media influencers declared their love for the look too. Hottie Sarah Houchens liked the post and commented, and notes came in from Eri Anton, Erika Gray, and Diana Maux as well.

Earlier this week, Bruna caused a stir by wearing a sexy yellow bikini. That snapshot received more than 88,000 likes, although it certainly appears as if this leopard-print lingerie ensemble could bring in even more engagement.