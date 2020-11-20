Janel Parrish Goes Braless In Sheer Top: ‘Show Today Who’s Boss’

Janel accessorized her revealing take on the power suit with pieces from her jewelry line.

On Thursday, November 19, Janel Parrish posted a photo on Instagram that captured her fierceness and edgy fashion sense.

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars star stunned in an all-black ensemble. Her look was comprised of classic, work-appropriate pieces and a risque top that left little of her perky chest to the imagination. The shirt was made out of fine sheer mesh. Because the fabric was completely see-through, this made it obvious that Janel was not wearing a bra underneath the top.

The fashionista avoided violating Instagram’s nudity policy by adding a tailored blazer to her outfit. The jacket’s hemline reached the top of the thigh. It featured narrow lapels and a single button, which Janel left unfastened. The sartorial choice allowed fans to see that her trousers had a high waist and pleated front. A wide belt embellished with a shiny silver buckle and eyelets circled her midsection, cinching it in at its smallest point.

She also accessorized with a few celestial-themed pieces from her own jewelry line, To The Stars. They included a crescent moon pendant necklace, a second shorter chain with a starburst pendant, and large hoop earrings with tiny star charms. She also wore her massive wedding ring.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress wore her brunette hair styled in a blowout that added plenty of volume and shine. Her thick tresses were brushed over so that they covered her right eye. Crimson lipstick accentuated the perfect shape of her cupid’s bow.

Janel gazed at the camera in an intense fashion while striking a power pose. She stuck her elbows out to her sides and curled her hands in front of her lower abdomen. The tiny heart tattoo on her right thumb was visible.

She kept the focus of the photo op solely on her outfit and how incredible she looked in it by posing in front of a plain gray backdrop.

In her caption, Janel shared a message about taking care of business that matched the vibe of her strong and confident appearance.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant clearly dazzled her followers, who awarded her post with over 93,000 likes. They also left scores of compliments in the comments section.

“Wow absolutely beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“Lord please get me a boss that looks like this,” read another comment.

“This woman is an icon,” a third admirer added.

Janel isn’t afraid to show a little skin on social media. In a few of her previous posts, she has flaunted her fine figure in stylish swimwear.