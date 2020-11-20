Dua Lipa Flashes Chiseled Abs In Crop Top & Jeans: ‘Promo From Home’

Dua Lipa showed off her photo skills when she took to social media on Friday morning. The singer looked fierce in her eye-catching outfit and slick hairdo.

The British pop star posed in her wardrobe for the photo op. She uploaded two pics and flaunted her lithe figure in the selfies. In her caption, she wrote that this was her “promo from home.”

Clad in a light pink crop top, Dua showed off her incredible abs. The singer, who features on Miley Cyrus’ new single “Prisoner,” worked the camera to put her minuscule waist on display. The garment, which seemed to be made from a light cotton-like fabric, was thin and fitted around her upper abdomen.

Dua teamed the top with a pair of jeans that had a print on them. The high-rise pants covered her lower stomach region and clung to her legs and booty for an on-trend look.

The brunette also wore a colorful knitted cardigan over the shirt and jeans. She pulled one of the sleeves down, exposing her right-hand side. She also left the jersey unbuttoned so that she could showcase her flawless physique.

The 25-year-old styled her hair away from her face. She pulled her hair into a high ponytail and separated her locks into three braids. She wore earrings and an assortment of bold statement rings on her fingers.

Dua modeled her ensemble in her walk-in closet. The large room had a railing of colorful clothing to one side. Behind the singer was another doorway that seemed to lead to another storage area.

In the first snap, the pop star stood in profile. She pushed back her hips, thrust her chest forward, and put her hand in her pocket while looking at her phone. Dua then pursed her lips for a sultry selfie.

Dua’s second image showed more of her personality. She scrunched up her eyes and stuck her tongue to the side while taking the photo.

Dua’s fans flocked to view the photos, which have already racked up more than 1.7 million views since she first shared them nine hours ago. Her admirers waxed lyrical in the comments section and paid her some compliments.

“You look amazing,” one fan raved.

“Queen! How are you so beautiful?” another gushed.

“You’re very pretty Dua,” a follower wrote, adding a slew of heart and flame emoji.

A fourth Instagram user thought that she looked hot in the pics.

“Wowowow, you look incredible. Love the outfit and you Dua,” they enthused.

Dua recently posted a racier image to the social media platform prior to the new series. The Inquisitr reported that she clutched her chest in a barely there ensemble.