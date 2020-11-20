Rachel Cook Flashes Her Perky Booty & Killer Figure In A Black Two-Piece: ‘Holy Ship That Was Fun’

Playboy beauty Rachel Cook teased her 2.9 million Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping video on Friday. The brunette bombshell wore a black bikini and played around on a yacht in Cabo while showing off her tantalizing curves.

This was just the latest in a string of recent Instagram posts showing Rachel enjoying the beauty of Mexico. In an earlier update, she noted that it was her first time visiting Cabo San Lucas. She has made it clear that this first time won’t be the last.

For this new clip, Rachel wore a skimpy black bikini. It appeared that this was likely the same one that popped up in one or two other recent photos of hers. In this case, the model was initially videotaped from behind as she walked away from the camera.

The 25-year-old hottie carried a towel in one hand as her other lightly grazed the railing next to her. She revealed some serious skin thanks to the thong bikini bottoms that beautifully showcased her pert booty.

A few seconds into the clip, the view shifted. Rachel was seen standing on a couple of cushions as she faced the camera. She held her arms up straight over her head and spread her legs shoulder-width apart. She shook her hips back and forth as she seemed to cheer, a pair of sunglasses pushed up over her short brunette curls.

Rachel’s insanely chiseled abs were impossible to miss with this shot, and she flaunted her cleavage during this moment as well. After that, she was shown doing a backflip into the water from the top of the yacht.

The video shifted to show a glimpse of Rachel standing sideways, her derriere pressed against the boat as she leaned forward and arched her back. She had one leg bent, her bare foot pressed against the boat, as she looked over her shoulder toward the camera.

At the very end, Rachel was wrapped in a white towel as she lounged on the front of the yacht. In her caption, she quipped that this had been a fun excursion and said she couldn’t wait to return.

The Playboy model’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section to rave over how hot she looked.

“RACHEL, YOU ARE STUNNING,” one raved.

“Wow you’re incredibly perfect,” another user declared.

“I love you queen!!” a follower wrote.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” someone else detailed.

In just a couple of hours, Rachel’s sultry video received nearly 55,000 likes and 400 comments. She’s been on a run of sharing especially sexy snaps and clips in recent days, and it’s clear that nobody wants her to stop anytime soon.