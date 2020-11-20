Geraldo Rivera Suggests Naming Coronavirus Vaccine After Donald Trump

On Friday, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera floated the idea of naming the coronavirus vaccine after President Donald Trump, The Daily Beast reported.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Rivera argued that the best way to heal the political divide in the United States and lift Trump’s spirits after the 2020 presidential election would be to name a vaccine after him.

“With the world so divided and everybody telling him he’s got to give up and it’s time to leave and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump?'”

“Make it like, ‘Have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him, and, years from now, it would become just a kind of generic name,” Rivera said.

Last week, as The Daily Beast noted, the commander-in-chief took credit for the vaccine the pharmaceutical company Pfizer developed, claiming that this would not have happened without his administration’s support.

Rivera has previously made similar suggestions. Earlier this week, the Fox News host said that those who want Trump to commit to a peaceful transfer of power and collaborate with the incoming Joe Biden administration should consider naming one of the vaccines after the president.

“If you are really interested in conciliation, and sincerely want everyone to work together to make the next administration a success, why not start with this suggestion: call the first vaccine to market, the Trump,” Rivera tweeted.

Polling suggests that naming a coronavirus vaccine after Trump would be counterproductive. In a September Axios-Ipsos poll, only 19 percent of respondents said they would get vaccinated on the president’s recommendation. However, 62 percent said they would trust their doctor’s recommendation and 56 percent said they would take the vaccine if the FDA deemed it safe.

Interestingly, Trump has long spread dubious and unproven claims about vaccines. As Business Insider reported, over the years, the business mogul has repeatedly claimed that vaccines cause autism and expressed skepticism about their efficacy.

This sparked speculation that his son, Barron Trump, is autistic. First lady Melania has pushed back against such allegations, vowing to sue those who promote them.

As for Rivera, unlike some of his colleagues, he has acknowledged that Biden is all but certain to be the next commander-in-chief. In a tweet posted earlier on Thursday, the reporter praised Trump for the job he has done as the leader of the nation and criticized those who undermined his agenda, but noted that the time has come for the Republican to leave the White House.