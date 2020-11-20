Pamela Anderson, 53, Lowers Her Pants & Flaunts Tight Abs In Sultry Snap

Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson kicked off the weekend with a sultry snap that featured her striking a flirty pose in which she teased her bare skin by lowering her pants.

Unlike many of her photos, which are monochrome, the snap was color, and it included different shades of white. Pamela stood in the doorway of a bathroom with white walls. Small, frosted windows were situated above a half-wall against the back of the room. A toilet was situated below the window and part of a sink was visible off to one edge of the frame. A number of items sat atop the toilet including a vase, a bowl and a bottle of oil. Several other decorations, including a jar of makeup brushes, also lined the windowsill.

Pamela wore a sleeveless white crop top. The number had wide arm holes that flashed a bit of her side boob. The hemline cut off at her ribs, showing off her flat abs. She also sported a pair of pants that appeared to be tie-dyed with a pale color. They also seemed to have a drawstring closure. Her tan skin popped against the pale colors in the room.

The celebrity wore her trademark blond locks parted on the side. Her long bangs fell across her forehead, covering one of her eyes. Sections of her hair fell over one shoulder.

The camera caught Pamela from a side view as she leaned against the wall. She arched her back, flaunting her voluptuous bustline. She hooked her thumbs into the waistband lowering the sides, showing off the bare skin on her lower abs. The pose highlighted her trim midsection as well as her toned arms. Pamela gazed at the lens with a serious expression.

In the caption, Pamela indicated she was taking it easy. She also wrote that she was expecting live Christmas trees, which she would decorate, to arrive soon.

A few of Pamela’s followers chimed in with what they thought about her look and her plans.

“[T]he sweetest,” one fan wrote, adding an ice cream cone emoji.

“Beautiful! And the live trees will look so lovely dressed for Christmas…then continue a legacy of their own planted on the property of your home,” a second Instagram user commented with yellow star emoji.

Earlier in the month, Pamela shared a snap that saw her going braless under a striped shirt while she posed with a cigarette in her mouth. She shared it next to a photo of 60s sex symbol Brigitte Bardot in a similar pose.