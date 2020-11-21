Rachel Cook Completely Smolders In Scanty, Semi-Sheer Lingerie Set

Model and social media maven Rachel Cook served up a double dose of eye candy for her 2.9 million Instagram followers on Friday, updating her feed with two sexy shares. In the latter post, the Hunted star achieved an all-new level of sizzle with an ultra-revealing slideshow that found her posing in an alluring, black lingerie set while resting on her knees atop a bed.

Due to the minuscule nature of her bra and panties, as well as the semi-sheer fabric that both garments were made from, Cook’s spread was highlighted by a sizable showing of skin.

The 25-year-old captioned the pictures by shouting out some exclusive content on her official web presence. However, her fans appeared to have been sufficiently riled by the sneak preview in her update, as they took to the comments section en masse to share their affection for her latest offering.

“You’re so perfect,” raved one particularly enamored commenter. “Stunning beauty.”

“Radiant, Stunning, Gorgeous: 3 words to describe @rachelc00k,” wrote a second user.

“My face literally brightens up whenever your new post notification pops up on my phone’s screen,” confessed another faithful follower.

“Awesome pics Rachel,” raved a fourth fan. “You look great with long hair.”

Cook’s admirers further engaged with her post by double-tapping it at an incredible rate. Within just two hours of going live, it had already soared past the 50,000-like mark.

The opening slide of Cook’s sexy share found her on her knees with her legs spread and her shins folded back beneath her thighs. Meanwhile, she braced her weight in the front by pressing both of her hands into a pillow before her.

Her golden-brown hair and its blond highlights gave off a luster in the light as it blanketed her perky bosom on the right side. The model’s pink lips and baby blue eyes similarly scintillated in the shot.

Although a series of straps across her breast cup helped her retain a quantum of modesty, the mesh-like material of her bra simultaneously made the scene significantly more sultry.

Cook struck a similar pose in the second picture, however, her body was shown from a closer range. Consequently, her prominent bustline and taut, gym-honed physique could be seen in much greater detail. Furthermore, she could be seen playing with the ends of her hair in an impish manner as she was snapped.

Before bringing her fans and followers into the bedroom, Cook uploaded a sexy video clip that showed her having fun in the sun (and in a skimpy bikini) while yachting in Cabo San Lucas.