‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Sizzles In Low-Cut Athlesiure And Discusses The Joke That Got Her Fired

Instagram star Paige Spiranac stunned her social media after modeling a black athleisure dress that showed off her enviable figure. The picture was uploaded by a podcasting company where Spiranac was a guest speaker. In the podcast, she discussed her career as both a female golfer and influencer.

The outfit worn in the promo was an ensemble that fans of the golfer had seen before. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the dress was a black mini style that was made from a spandex-like fabric that hugged her curves. The dark black color of the garment not only flattered her sun-kissed skin, but also ensured that all eyes were drawn to the pro-golfer’s enviable physique.

The dress had spaghetti straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The neckline was a deep v-style that showcased Spiranac’s décolletage. The bottom of the garment had a slight ruffle, giving a feminine vibe to the otherwise sultry look. The hem was very short and ended at Spiranac’s upper thighs.

To complete the look, Spiranac wore a practical high ponytail and a bright red lip to give a pop of color to the ensemble. Though the location was not listed in this most recent upload, it had previously been geotagged as the Poipu Golf Course on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

In the promo picture, Spiranac’s pose was slightly different that in the earlier photo. Her arms were by her side in the new shot, and her head was tilted slightly back to give an almost wistful aesthetic to the pose.

Meanwhile, in the podcast, Spiranac discussed how she felt as if she had often been treated unfairly in the sport because of her gender.

“I now know that I’m going to get hate for whatever I put out there because I am a woman in a male-dominated industry…and I look at my counterparts and they get praised for doing the same exact thing that I do and I get shunned for it, and it’s disgusting,” she said.

Spiranac even said that she started her own podcast after she got fired from one of the companies she was working for because of a joke they deemed inappropriate.

“I made a funny video about the male ego, and I end up getting a call from one of the companies that I was working with and they said…you’re fired,” she explained.

However, she said that there was a double standard between men and women.

“I looked over and people at the company were making similar jokes as I was making and they didn’t get fired,” she explained.

Though she didn’t give anymore details about the joke, she did claim that it was not “that bad. It was PG.”

