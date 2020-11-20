Jojo Babie Showcases Massive Cleavage And Leaves Little To The Imagination In Itty-Bitty Bikini

Instagram star Jojo Babie left very little to the imagination in her latest social media share. The model with the audaciously curvy figure updated her feed on Thursday, wearing an itty-bitty bikini which clung to her like a glove.

The influencer promoted a 1stPhorm supplement which claims to boost hair, skin, and nail health. Jojo wrote that the product was the secret to her long, thick mane. She also asked her followers if they preferred long or short tresses.

Jojo wore a white string bikini which seemed just a tad too small for her. She rocked a halter-style top which had classic triangle cups and a string underband. A delicate edging added a feminine touch to the racy ensemble. She flaunted her massive cleavage, as well as her toned abs, in the minuscule number.

On the bottom, Jojo rocked a thong which covered the bare minimum. The bottoms showed off her voluptuous hips and thick thighs.

The social media star wore her blond tresses in a deep side part. She allowed her locks to cascade down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. Her only jewelry was a sparkling navel ring.

Jojo took a selfie in the indoor snap. She tossed her mane to the side and looked at her phone’s screen while pouting her lips. The model leaned slightly forward in the nearly full-length shot, giving her followers a good view of her luscious locks. She stood next to a cabinet with the supplement positioned on top of it. The second slide showed the supplement she was promoting.

The post sparked a frenzy among her 10.3 million fans. Many of them inundated her with positive comments and emoji. The upload has already garnered close to 80,000 likes.

Many of her fans expressed their hair length preferences in the comments. The majority seemed to prefer longer locks over shorter hairstyles.

“Long hair gives me something to hold onto,” one person wrote.

One user waxed lyrical about Jojo’s figure.

“You have the most amazing and perfect body. You are so hot and sexy,” they raved.

An admirer liked the swimwear that she was sporting.

“I love the outfit you’re wearing. The color suits you so well,” they complimented her.

A final Instagrammer declared their love.

“We love you Jojo Babie. Will you please pin this for your fans?” they asked her.

Jojo recently tantalized her admirers when she wore another skimpy bathing suit. In that photograph, she flaunted some underboob and her thick thighs.