Bella Araujo Shows Off Insane Curves In Scanty Red-Hot Lingerie

Brazilian hottie Bella Araujo left thousands of social media users drooling on Friday, November 20, when she uploaded some sizzling snapshots of herself to her Instagram account.

The 29-year-old internet sensation was captured indoors for the two-photo slideshow. Bella struck two sexy poses that emphasized her curvy physique. In the first image, she showcased the front of her figure as she pushed her chest out. She placed one hand on her waist, cocked her hip, and smiled widely as she looked to her right, emitting a flirtatious vibe.

She posed with her backside facing the camera in the second snapshot, providing users with a view of her bodacious booty as she propped it out. Her left arm was caught mid-movement and appeared a bit blurry, adding a candid element to the photo. Her eyes again averted the camera.

Bella wore her long highlighted blond hair down in natural-looking curls. Her square-cut nails appeared perfectly manicured and finished with a modern French tip design.

The model’s figure stood out most in the images as she rocked a skimpy red lingerie set from Loja Fio de Seda, an online-based intimates brand. The bra, which featured two thick straps and ruffle lace trimmings, was designed with a low-cut front that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. The set’s panties were also scantily cut, featuring a Brazilian thong design and wafer-thin side straps that called attention to Bella’s hips, booty, and slim midriff.

She completed the bedroom look with red sheer-lace thigh-highs.

Bella revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in her hometown of Manaus, Brazil. In the caption, which was written in Portuguese, she expressed excitement for it being Friday, per Google Translate.

More than 70,000 Instagram users have liked the smoking-hot photo set since it went live just four hours ago. Furthermore, 1,702 fans relayed their support in the comments section, where they complimented the model on her form, her beauty, and her choice of revealing attire.

“You are beautiful girl, kisses,” one fan wrote.

“Wow so beautiful! Hot amazing body girl,” a second admirer asserted, inundating their comment with red-heart, fire, smiley emoji.

“Oh my god! The best, I love it. You are so beautiful. Red is amazing on you. Keep up the good work,” a third follower added.

“Killer body and amazing lingerie,” a fourth individual asserted.

