‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Believe Sammi Giancola Shared An IG Post That Referred To Her Former Castmates

The MTV series debuted Season 4 on November 19.

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation believe that Sammi Giancola referred to her former castmates who star in the MTV show via an Instagram post coincidentally shared the same day as the season premiere. She posted a quote which began with a “note to self” and continued with a statement about being “relevant.” It was not attributed to any particular writer nor did there seem to be a specific reason why Sammi posted the words. She asked her fans to “seek the light” in the caption. Her followers seemed to think she was indirectly referring to Season 4 of the series, which premiered on MTV on November 19.

Her former co-stars — including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Angelina Pivarnick — were seen in a new setting, Las Vegas. There, they filmed their latest series of escapades in a protective bubble.

Fans were quick to try and tie the quote to Sammi’s Jersey Shore past.

“I wish you would share in the crazy success of Jersey Shore! You don’t have to stay overnight or join every getaway, but you deserve a piece of the pie as much as any of them. Your fans would love to see you show the world what an overcomer looks like!!” penned one follower.

“I feel like you were going for this thought when you quit the show,” wrote a second fan.

“I bet every time you see an episode of Jersey Shore you pat yourself on the back for making the best decision to leave,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“This is a beautiful quote and very spot-on,” remarked a fourth fan.

After being followed for six years by MTV’s cameras as part of the original show, Sammi opted out of being in the reboot series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She decided that she had enough of the spotlight and expressed her feelings in a social media post, seen here. There she shared the reason why she did not rejoin her former castmates. She explained she was at a completely different place in her life and preferred to focus on her businesses and relationship. She stated that she was not the same person she was at the age of 22 and was very happy in every aspect of her life.

Sammi then alluded to the fact that she stayed away because she wanted to avoid potentially toxic situations, an indirect nod to her years-long, on-again, off-again relationship with Ronnie.

Sammi recently announced that she would be introducing a new venture called Sweetheart Coast in an Instagram post seen here. She has also been busy preparing for her upcoming nuptials to Christian Biscardi and continues to add new items to her Sweetheart Styles line of jewelry and accessories, as seen here.