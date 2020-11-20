Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Wraps Her Gorgeous Body In A Blanket While In Bed

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady wrapped her gorgeous body in a blanket while relaxing in bed. In a new Instagram share, the stunning blond spoke about skincare but all her 705,000 followers could look at was her fine form and stunning face.

The blond bombshell wore a thin white tank top, which wrapped around her upper body like a second skin. Her cleavage was on full display as she leaned onto her arms and her upper arms appeared to push her breasts together. The lower half of her body was wrapped in a brown knitted blanket. The bedding was tucked in under her legs and fell to either side of the large bed she sat atop.

Hunter turned her face toward the right for the photograph. She pushed her long locks over to one side. Her tresses cascaded onto her shoulders. Hunter’s skin appeared to be tan. Her shoulders were toned.

She wore a thin, gold necklace that fell onto her collarbone. On her wrist, Hunter wore three bracelets. What seemed to be a thin silver chain was at the top of the trio. This was followed by a beaded bracelet with her name spelled out. Finally, a gold beaded jewelry piece finished the look.

In front of the model was a jar of Olay cream. She spoke about the product’s attributes in the caption.

The snap appeared to be taken in the home she shares with her husband of Brian Keys, whom she married in 2019.

The bedroom is luxurious. The large tufted headboard featured bronze nailhead accents. In front of the headboard, a myriad of pillows in the same light color were placed. To Hunter’s right, a tan and black accent pillow was visible, which added a pop of color to the neutrality of the room. She sat atop a tan quilt in the snap.

Behind her was a series of three different art prints, all in the same tone as the rest of the items in the room.

Fans of the model were thrilled by the photo. They added their complimentary comments.

“I wish I was in bed with that beautiful lady,” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful seeees!!!!! I love this look, you are gorgeous,” penned a second follower.

Other fans used emoji to convey their feelings. Many favored lots of hearts while others used smiley faces and ok signs.

“Your husband is such a lucky man,” claimed a third Instagram follower.

“You…are…so…stunning, how are you even real,” remarked a fourth fan.