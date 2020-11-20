Salma Hayek Gets Messy While Baking Pies In Her Kitchen: ‘Who’s Hungry?’

Hollywood star Salma Hayek wowed her 16.6 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she got messy while baking in the kitchen.

For the occasion, Salma dressed in practical and casual clothes. She wore a roomy black shirt with short sleeves and a v-neckline. She also wore a gray shirt under the black top, with sleeves that extended to just past her elbow.

She styled her wavy brunette locks with a trendy center part and pulled back. A few escaped wisps of hair artfully framed her face.

Salma posed by looking straight at the camera while opening her mouth in a surprised but gleeful expression. Her hands were covered with flour and rested on top of a rolling pin. Salma appeared to have been rolling out some dough when the picture was taken, and a round circle of pastry was on a butcher’s block-style counter in front of her.

The setting for the photo was a bustling kitchen. The walls were a warm yellow color, adding a cozy and almost dream-like aesthetic to the shot. In the back, two figures were caught mid-motion, giving them a blurred effect that exemplified the busy atmosphere. Several wine bottles rested on an island to the right of the frame, while a large food-laden pan and oversized kosher salt box were visible on the left.

In her caption, the Once Upon a Time in Mexico star jokingly asked her fans if they were hungry while adding a pie symbol. She also gave her followers her best wishes for the weekend.

Fans quickly went wild over the new update and awarded the post 60,000-plus likes and more than 400 glowing comments.

“Probably very delicious… Have a wonderful weekend,” wished one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a plethora of red hearts in addition to two heart-eye face emoji.

“I love you,” proclaimed a second person.

“Salma is so breath taking stunning beautiful. Like my word omg just oooof [so] beautiful,” gushed a third fan.

“They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach… but you’re so stunning it’s not like you even need to lol,” raved a fourth devotee, concluding the comment with a yellow heart, blushing face emoji, and hallelujah hands symbol.

Other commenters guessed what food the actress was preparing. Though she used a pie emoji in her caption, many users were convinced that she was actually making tortillas.

