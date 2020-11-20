Holly Sonders Slays In Push-Up Bra & Mesh Leggings

Instagram star, television host and model Holly Sonders electrified her social media profile with a stunning photo update on Friday. In the uploaded snapshot, the 33-year-old served up the sizzle by offering a side-to-back view of her toned, tempting physique in a push-up bra and mesh leggings.

Sonders captioned the sultry share by hyping her upcoming weekend trip to Arizona.

“It should be lit!”

She also implored her nearly half a million followers to share their own weekend plans. Finally, she credited Las Vegas-based photographer Steven Bagley — who specializes in model, boudoir and lingerie shoots — for capturing her likeness.

The former golf pro’s fans were clearly taken with the visual artistry that resulted from her collaboration with the photographer, as they filled the post’s comments section with virtual catcalls.

“LOVE this pic in the sheer pantyhose!” wrote one fan.

“Damn,” exclaimed a second supporter. “What a body.”

“Nice photo Holly,” added a third admirer. “Beautiful face and also pretty eyes.”

“The only thing missing from that pic is a glass of bourbon and a fine cigar,” added a fourth commenter.

In addition to the positive replies, Sonders’ fans further voiced their approval for the update with double-taps aplenty. In less than an hour, it had already racked up well over 3,000 likes.

Sonders was snapped from behind in the medium-wide shot with a large doorway or window frame out of focus in the background. Meanwhile, she owned the foreground in her scanty ensemble while twisting at her hips and turning her head to offer the camera a clearer look at both her ample bust and smoldering face.

The Fox Sports and Golf Channel alum’s plump lips bore a muted mauve hue. They glinted in the light as she parted them to reveal some of her pearly upper teeth. In the meantime, her eyes were focused on the camera’s lens and her flowing, raven-colored locks draped over her back, extending all the way to her compact, yet curvy posterior.

A series of tattoos were visible on Sonders’ waist and ribs on the side that faced the camera. Just above the ink, her black bra accentuated her sizable bosom. One of the garment’s straps could be seen in suspension above her left breast before it curled over the top of her shoulder.

At the bottom edge of the photo frame, the model’s taut, cheeky derrière took center stage. The mesh leggings that covered it featured an intricate crisscrossing pattern.

Earlier in the week, Sonders sported similarly scanty duds in an update that showed her shooting pool in a sexy, pink lingerie set.