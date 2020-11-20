Sarah Houchens Gets Cheeky In Impossibly Tiny Nude Shorts During Her ‘Rest Day’

Sarah Houchens has spent countless hours perfecting her physique in the gym but knows that it’s good to have a break every once in a while “for the mind & booty.” The model delighted her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a few snaps from her “rest day” on Friday, November 20 that have been showered with nothing but praise since going live.

The 25-year-old went cute and casual for the quadruple-pic update in lounge shorts and a cozy hoodie from pal Ashleigh Jordan’s NVGTN line. The look was slightly more modest for Sarah, who often shows off her figure in lingerie and bikinis, though she still steamed it up by showing some serious skin.

Sarah stunned as she showcased her taut stomach in a royal blue sweatshirt that popped against her deep tan. The garment had a boxy cut and long, baggy sleeves that fell loosely over her figure, accentuating her slender frame. It had long drawstrings that grazed over her chest and a large hood that bunched up underneath her long, platinum locks. It also boasted a cropped length that hit right at her rib cage, offering a full look at the beauty’s taut stomach and chiseled abs.

The fitness trainer teamed her cozy top with a pair of skimpy nude shorts that were easy to miss upon first glance of the post. She pulled them daringly high up on her hips, resulting in a scandalous display of her enviable buns that added a seductive element to the photo op. Sarah also folded the number’s waistband down just below her navel to accentuate her trim waist.

The snaps were taken in the living room of Sarah’s apartment, where she posed in front of a dark gray cabinet the held her flat-screen television. She stood with her backside to the camera in the first two slides, treating her followers to a peek at her pert derriere that was almost completely exposed due to her shorts’ cheeky style.

The model posed directly in front of the camera for the third photo, tilting her head slightly to the side as she shot the camera an alluring stare. She stood in profile to the lens in the final slide and arched her back to emphasize her hourglass silhouette.

Fans quickly took note of the sizzling new addition to Sarah’s feed, and have flooded the comments section with praise for the social media star.

“Looking stunning!” one person wrote.

“Actually amazing,” remarked another fan.

“This hoodie color on you YESSS HUNNNNY,” a third follower quipped.

“Absolute 10 + perfect body,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 8,000 likes after just 50 minutes of going live.