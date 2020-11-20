‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Flaunts Pert Derriere While Doing Laundry In Skimpy Gray Underwear

Kindly Myers is living up to her “Professional Smokeshow” title in the most recent update shared to her Instagram feed. The image was posted on November 20 and saw Kindly modeling a sexy two-piece set.

The photo captured her making an everyday household chore look incredibly hot. In the update, a geotag indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee, where she posed in a laundry room. She knelt in front of a washing machine, and the door was open as if she was putting in another load of laundry. Kindly turned her figure in profile, looking over her shoulder with a slight smile. She popped her booty out to accentuate her curves, resting both hands on her knees in the sizzling pose.

Kindly rocked a sexy yet casual look which allowed her to flaunt her bombshell body. She sported a white tank top which hugged her figure in all the right ways. Kindly also rocked a bra with a logo strap, and a tease of it was visible on her shoulder. The tank fit snugly and left her toned biceps in view for fans to admire. The piece’s bottom hemline stretched over her ribcage, leaving her bronzed midsection on display.

Kindly teamed the look with a pair of equally hot, skimpy gray panties. They had a thick, white waistband with blue stripes which added a little pop of color to the basic look. They fit tight on her waist, and the high cut showcased her sculpted thighs. The garment also featured a cheeky cut which exposed much of the model’s pert derriere — something that her fans did not seem to mind. She completed her outfit with a pair of gray socks.

In the caption of the upload, Kindly wished her audience a “Happy Friday” and tagged her photographer. Within minutes of going live, the update has attracted thousands of likes and more than 100 comments. Some social media users complimented Kindly’s bombshell body while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Thanks!! And the same to you honey! Let me help you with that,” one fan gushed, adding a set of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Keep shining beautiful, you are an incredible star,” a third follower commented.

“Beautiful lady thanks for your awesome pictures honey I love you too beautiful lady,” one more devotee added.