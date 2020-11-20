Alyssa Milano Flaunts Her Beautiful Body In A Bikini Top In Throwback IG Snap

Alyssa Milano flaunted her beautiful body in a bikini top in a throwback Instagram snap. The actress and activist shared the undated photograph in honor of throwback Thursday. The image was a hit with her 2.9 million followers who hit the “like” button over 93,000 times thus far.

In the snapshot, Alyssa posed in front of a powder blue backdrop.

She wore her long, brown hair in a style that featured messy curls that were brushed away from her face and appeared to be secured at the nape of her neck.

Alyssa wore a white triangle bikini top that featured a pattern in the shape of a leaf. The design was dark blue. The outline of the design was filled in with coordinating stitching in several layers of the pattern until the center, where three small flowers were added with a stone in the center of each one.

The two pieces were pushed apart on a thin string to expose her cleavage. Thin straps encircled her neck and tied at its nape.

With that, Alyssa added what looked like a skirt in the same color and pattern.

Her creamy skin had a bit of shimmer to it. Her belly button piercing featured a small silver stud.

The actress, who got her start on television in the 1984 series Who’s The Boss with Tony Danza, Judith Light, and Katherine Helmond became a pin-up in teen magazines and was beloved by young girls who admired her style and young men, who found her beauty captivating.

Fans appeared to have the same affection for her to this day. Their comments that were attached to the post seem to reflect that.

“You are still so beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Alyssa you look truly incredible and you are a classy lady with style. You have the body of a goddess. I hope you are well, and please stay safe,” penned a second follower.

“Reminds me of the mermaid scene in Charmed,” noted a third Instagram user, who recalled a scene where the actress wore a similarly styled outfit.

The last throwback snap she shared on her Instagram page was posted on October 27 as seen here. Alyssa donned a baseball uniform of her beloved Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. She stood at home plate in an image snapped when she was a teen, She smiled at the camera as she held a bat over her shoulder and appeared to take a swing for the team. A baseball cap was perched above her mop of curls.