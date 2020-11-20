Rita Ora Flashes Major Cleavage In Unzipped White Crop Top

Rita Ora is giving her 16 million Instagram followers an eyeful in her latest upload. The 29-year-old shared a series of photos in the new post, all of which were close-up selfies. The “Let You Love Me” singer said she snapped the images in between Zoom calls. Her outfit was quite revealing and flashed a whole lot of cleavage.

Rita wore a white crop top that featured a full zipper. She pulled the zipper down to just below her bustline, revealing an ample amount of cleavage. Her short-sleeves had rainbow-colored stripes running down the sides. Her belly was also slightly exposed from her low-rise athletic pants. The 50 Shades of Grey actress paired her sexy look with fashionable gold jewelry. She sported large safety pin dangling earrings which were blinged out. She also added a thick gold chain necklace to the look which hung close to her neck.

The “Black Widow” singer wore her blond hair down and straight, with a part running down the middle of her head. Several of her tresses fanned out at the end, landing just at her shoulders. Several of Rita’s tattoos could also be seen on the insides of both her arms.

The selfies appeared to be snapped by a computer which gave off a bright light that was captured in Rita’s eyes. The background of the images featured two windows with curtain panels on either side. The walls were a tan color, and a small frame could be seen which boasted several magazine covers of the singer.

In under an hour, the new post brought in over 215,000 likes and 1,600 comments from Rita’s adoring fans. Some of her followers commented on her hot look, while others commented about their own Zoom meetings.

“Love this hair,” one fan wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Hahaha! We WISH we looked like this for zooms,” another added.

“Wow. If I didn’t believe there is a God, I do now,” a third fan said with several flame symbols.

Rita has had no issue showing off her impressive cleavage on social media. Last month she wowed her followers when she shared an image of herself wearing a red latex bodysuit which showed off some serious underboob. The “For You” songstress dressed up as a sexy devil for Halloween and sipped on some tea at a garden table. She also looked hot in a see-through trenchcoat last week which she paired with thigh-high boots. Rita crouched down on a bathroom floor in the photos, showing off her killer boots while posing like a rock star.