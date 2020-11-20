WWE Rumors: Major Update On Aleister Black’s Future Following Wife Zelina Vega’s Firing Reportedly Revealed

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, per Sportskeeda, WWE’s Aleister Black will remain part of the Friday Night SmackDown brand for now.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Black requested a move back to NXT after his wife, Zelina Vega, was fired from the company last week. She was let go after failing to abide by WWE’s new edict regarding superstars using third-party platforms such as Twitch.

Following the news of her release, Black reportedly wanted to get away from Vince McMahon and work under Triple H again. Some fans and pundits expected him to request his own release, but he has a great working relationship with “The Game” and supposedly doesn’t want to completely cut ties with the promotion.

Meltzer stated that reports pertaining to Black wanting to return to his old stomping grounds were true. However, he didn’t cause a fuss behind the scenes, which is why he’s still a member of the blue brand.

“There were reports Aleister Black asked to go back to NXT and was turned down. That’s basically true as far as smoke and fire but not exactly true. We were told he didn’t directly ask and get turned down, but he did float the idea around and nobody seemed interested when he did so.”

As the Sportskeeda report pointed out, a move back to the black-and-gold brand could have been beneficial to the Dutch superstar. He has struggled to make a mark on the main roster since being promoted, suggesting that he’s out of favor with officials.

However, as The Inquisitr article highlighted, McMahon is reportedly high on Black. The chairman supposedly thinks that the Dutchman has a huge upside, even though he’s arguably an afterthought at the moment.

The situation involving his wife might not help his situation, either. As documented by WrestlingNews.co, she recently met with a labor union that reached out to her following her release. It’s unlikely that officials will be pleased to learn of this development.

It’s still possible that he could be moved back to NXT in the coming months. Notable performers such as Finn Balor have returned to the black-and-gold show in the past, after all.

Balor achieved more success on the main roster prior to his return as well. As of this writing, Black hasn’t won any championships and his most notable feud lately has been against Kevin Owens.

As The Inquisitr documented earlier this week, two Monday Night Raw stars have reportedly been sent back to the company’s developmental show.