Jon Bon Jovi Wants To Get Back On The Road In Pensive IG Clip

Jon Bon Jovi revealed his longing to get back on the road and tour in a pensive, new Instagram video. The rocker canceled his band’s shows across the United States shortly after the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the country in March of this year. Fans appeared to agree with the musician’s lament in the comments section of the share.

“I wish it was tour time! But thanks for staying in touch with us through the fan club and on Instagram,” posted one follower.

“We miss you too, so much!” claimed a second fan.

“You have been my imaginary boyfriend for 34 years, can’t wait to see you on tour again,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I believe Jon is exhausted being at home, as he started dreaming of touring,” claimed a fourth fan.

In the share, Jon wore dark-colored socks with Bon Jovi’s name and logo on them.

He sat on a plush, gold-colored sofa that was placed up against a wall in a similar color palette. Underneath his feet, an area rug was visible that had brown and gold detailing atop it with a pattern that was similar to an anchor. To Jon’s left was an end table in a darker wood with a lamp atop it.

Jon rested his feet on a coffee table in front of him which had an orange tone.

He strummed a tune on an acoustic guitar. Jon did not look directly at the camera as he played. He appeared to be deep in thought.

The rock and roll icon wore a black, long-sleeved shirt in the video clip. That was paired with blue jeans.

His salt and pepper hair was combed straight down over his ears and the front was brushed over to the left side of his face.

Just one week earlier, Jon treated his Instagram followers to a snippet of an interview with DJ Khaled for his podcast The First One as seen here. There recalled a moment when he realized how he wanted his band’s image to be represented in the business upon the release of their breakthrough album Slippery When Wet in 1986. The record company had sent Jon a copy of what the original cover would look like, a girl in a wet t-shirt that had the name of the record atop it. He knew that he did not want his music to be sold in such a manner so he and the original photographer went into a recording studio and took a black garbage bag and wet it down. With his fingers, he wrote the name of the album which would go on to sell over 12 million copies in the United States alone.