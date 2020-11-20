Susan Lucci, 73, Looks Age-Defying In White Bikini And Semi-Sheer Coverup

Susan Lucci is proving just how ageless she is in her newest Instagram post. The 73-year-old shared a throwback photo from 2019 from her vacation in St. Barths. The actress might have been one year younger in the photo, but she proved that you can rock a revealing swimsuit at any age.

The All My Children star wore a white bikini which could be seen underneath her matching semi-sheer coverup. The bottoms sat low on her hips and the top appeared to be strapless. Susan’s coverup had white fringe around its scoop neck and lower hemline. The sleeves were flowy and landed just at her wrists.

Susan held a multicolored sun hat in her left hand which featured different shades of yellow, pink, and blue. The Daytime Emmy winner wore brown sunglasses which she held the frame of in her right hand. She styled her long brown tresses down in loose waves which cascaded past her shoulders. Susan smiled as her photo was taken, looking happy as ever to be on vacation.

The Devious Maids actress posed in front of a serene backdrop consisting of clear blue waters and a beach covered in sun umbrellas. The sky was slightly overcast, but it was still a clear enough day to enjoy some fun in the sand.

In her caption of the post, the soap opera star remembered a simpler time before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everyone’s lives earlier this year. She asked her followers if they remembered what it was like to be “carefree” and to travel. She added three dancing women emoji to the end of her caption, and she wrote that she was recalling good times from her trip.

In under an hour, the post had brought in several thousand likes and dozens of comments from her fans. Her followers complimented her beauty in the comments section, while others joined her in remembering what life used to be like.

“Gorgeous! I wish we could go back and pray this too shall pass!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful, timeless! I remember, would prefer to forget this year and find a sunny spot like that again!” another admirer added.

“Yes, I remember living life as we all should be! Beautiful as always,” a third fan said.

Back in September, Susan shared a different throwback of herself sporting another white swimsuit. The one-piece featured a color-block pattern and was one-shouldered. The actress splashed around in the water as she was photographed while smiling from ear to ear.