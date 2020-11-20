Ricky Martin, 48, Shows Off His Toned Body Wearing Nothing But Black Underwear Backstage At 2020 Latin Grammys

Ricky Martin attended the virtual Latin Grammy Awards this year and even took home an award. The music icon is one of Latin music’s biggest names and still remains a household name around the world.

The “Livin’ la Vida Loca” chart-topper took to Instagram to share two black-and-white backstage snaps that definitely haven’t gone unnoticed by fans.

In the first shot, Martin was captured in front of a mirror with large lit-up lights going around the corners. He went topless for the occasion and showed off his fit physique. Martin wore a pair of black underwear and was seemingly putting on pants of the same color. The dad-of-four accessorized with a bracelet and styled his brown hair short on the sides and longer on top. He is a fan of body art and showcased the numerous tattoos inked on his arms and chest.

On the surface next to Martin appeared a black face mask. He was photographed side-on and gazed directly in front, showing off his profile.

In the next slide, the 48-year-old was snapped from head-to-toe while only wearing his black underwear yet again. The pic showed off Martin’s toned torso and the tattoos around his right leg. He appeared to have been pictured mid-conversation while holding a phone device in his hand.

For his caption, Martin credited the photographer Omar Cruz.

In the span of 18 hours, his post racked up more than 467,000 likes and over 8,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 14.7 million followers.

“YOU’RE THE HOTTEST. MAN. ALIVE. PERIOD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You look great with clothes or not. IG is on fire right now @ricky_martin,” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“Oh my. My day is made,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Sexiest man alive,” a fourth admirer commented.

At this year’s ceremony, Martin was nominated for four awards and took home a trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album for his latest release, Pause, per Pitchfork.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Martin performed his two songs “Recuerdo” and “Tiburones” with Mexican songstress Carla Morrison.

Going shirtless is nothing new for the entertainer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Martin posted a number of images of himself enjoying a boat ride, wearing nothing but pale blue board shorts. He rocked the attire fairly low so that his v-lines were visible and went barefoot. The singer took a trip to the British Virgin Islands and was joined by his children and husband, Jwan Yosef.