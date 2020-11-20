WWE Rumors: Real Reason Why Randy Orton’s Latest Title Run Was So Short Revealed

WWE shocked viewers when Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton for the World Championship on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. The result was a surprise considering that Orton beat McIntyre for the title at last month’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sportskeeda, the reason for Orton dropping the prize was due to the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, which will see a champion versus champion match between “The Scottish Psychopath” and Roman Reigns.

”It’s more interesting, not just because you have a face vs. heel dynamic, but the belief was Reigns would beat Orton, while with McIntyre, you have the two most protected guys on the roster facing each other. Of course, with no title at stake and a high chance of interference, the result isn’t all that important.”

While Orton is still a regular fixture in the main event scene, he’s a veteran who’s often used to put over up and coming superstars. Reigns has also defeated him cleanly in the past, suggesting that officials thought another match between the pair would be too predictable.

The decision to put the championship on Orton at Hell in a Cell also upset some fans. The general consensus among them was that Orton didn’t need the title to be a relevant performer in WWE. The Scotsman, meanwhile, is still solidifying himself as one of the company’s consistent main event players.

Orton doesn’t have any scheduled Survivor Series plans as of this writing. However, the Sportskeeda report pointed out that he could interfere in the fight between “The Big Dog” and “The Scottish Psychopath.”

As the Sportskeeda report highlighted, Orton is expected to receive another opportunity to win the gold back in the coming weeks. If he loses, he will presumably move on to another feud — possibly against a returning Hall of Famer.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, “The Viper” and Edge are expected to have their long-awaited rubber match at WrestleMania 37. Edge got injured during their last showdown at this year’s Backlash, and it’s believed that he’ll return soon to set up a future I Quit bout.

It was believed that Orton won the gold at Hell in a Cell so his inevitable contest with Edge could have higher stakes attached to it. However, it seems as if officials have decided that the two veterans facing off will be a draw on its own terms.