Celine Dion, 52, Gets Soaking Wet In A Black Fringe Dress For Stunning Photo Shoot

Celine Dion, 52, wowed her over 4.5 million Instagram followers on Friday morning when she shared an extraordinary new video of herself behind the scenes at a photo shoot.

In the clip, the singer dropped jaws as she got soaking wet while wearing a black fringe dress. The two-piece garment featured a cropped top that flaunted Celine’s taut tummy and rock-hard abs. The top was also sleeveless and showed off her incredibly toned arms and shoulders.

The bottom rested high over her slim midsection and clung to her curvy hips. The long, fringe material of the skirt fell down to her feet, and also showcased her long, lean legs in the process.

Celine posed in array of positions in front of a black background. Water rained down on her as she kicked her feet and shimmied her hips. She also ran her hands up her body as and crossed her legs. At one point in the video, she sat on the ground with her legs apart as she served up a sultry expression on her face.

Celine wore her long, brown hair slicked back behind her head. The soaking wet locks were clumped together in strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders as she spun around. In the caption of the post, there was a message about courage and strength.

Celine’s adoring fans immediately began to share their support for the post. The video was watched more than 33,000 times within the first 20 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the upload during that time.

“YES TO COURAGE EVERYDAY,” one follower said.

“I love you so much,” declared another.

“Love you so much Celine!!! You are such a strong person and a queen!!! I love you,” a third user wrote.

“This is everything. I like this so much. Celine you look so powerful and fierce and you are always so stunningly beautiful. You are a true queen among us,” a fourth person commented.

Celine doesn’t seem to shy away from rocking elegant and sexy looks in her online uploads. She’s become known for sporting gorgeous dresses, stunning pantsuits, and tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a red sequined dress as she stood inside a ring of fire. To date, that post has reeled in more than 149,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.