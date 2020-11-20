The Royal Family Celebrates The 73rd Wedding Anniversary Of Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip

The royal family celebrated the 73rd wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with a touching photo where the duo was seen looking over some handmade gifts from their great-grandchildren. The Duke of Edinburgh, aged 99, sat alongside his wife, aged 94, is a lovely snap taken by an official royal photographer as they poured over the happy wishes sent to them not only by their family but others who also celebrated in the historic occasion.

In the snap, Queen Elizabeth sat on the left side. Her white hair was styled in its usual fashion, brushed back away from her face, and softly curled at both the temples and the ends. She wore a lovely powder blue dress. A gorgeous jeweled brooch was seen close to her left shoulder. It was surrounded by diamonds. With that, the queen wore a triple strand of pearls and coordinating earrings. Her hands were held together in her lap as she looked at what her husband had in his hands.

The prince wore a smart dark blue double-breasted suit jacket with silver button detailing in the front. He added dark grey trousers to the ensemble and a white dress shirt with a dark tie with white pinstripes. He added a coordinating pocket square in his left breast pocket.

In the caption of the post see above, it was revealed that the couple was admiring the work of their three great-grandchildren, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte as they sat in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle.

In a separate post honoring the duo posted hours later, an older image of the couple was shared as seen here. In that photograph, a young Philip and Elizabeth stood alongside one other, photographed in 1947 while on their honeymoon at Broadlands in Hampshire. An Instagram story linked to a story on the family’s official website that shared some surprising facts about their wedding day as seen here. Some of these include that 2,000 people were invited to the nuptials as guests. Due to rationing measures in place following World War II, Princess Elizabeth had to use clothing ration coupons to pay for her dress. Their cake was nine feet tall.

Followers of the couple sent their well-wishes for the happy occasion.

“Wishing a very happy 73rd wedding anniversary to Her Majesty and His Royal Highness!” wrote one follower.

“So glad to see the Duke looking well. They are amazing. Best wishes to them,” penned a second fan.

“Totally love them! 73 years together – what an achievement!” claimed a third fan.