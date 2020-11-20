The Royal Family Celebrates The 73rd Wedding Anniversary Of Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip

The royal family celebrated the 73rd wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with a touching photo of the duo looking over some handmade gifts from their great-grandchildren. The Duke of Edinburgh, aged 99, sat alongside his wife, aged 94, for a lovely snap taken by an official royal photographer as they poured over the happy wishes from not only their family but others who also celebrated the historic occasion.

In the picture, Queen Elizabeth sat on the left side. Her white hair was styled in its usual fashion, brushed back away from her face and softly curled at both the temples and the ends. She wore a lovely powder blue dress. A gorgeous jeweled brooch was seen close to her left shoulder. It was surrounded by diamonds. With that, the queen wore a triple strand of pearls and coordinating earrings. Her hands were held together in her lap as she looked at what her husband had in his hands.

The prince wore a smart dark blue double-breasted suit jacket with silver button detailing in the front. He added dark gray trousers and a white dress shirt with a dark tie with white pinstripes to the ensemble. He added a coordinating pocket square in his left breast pocket.

In the caption of the post seen above, it was revealed that the couple was admiring the work of their three great-grandchildren, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte as they sat in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle.

In a separate post honoring the duo posted hours later, an older image of the couple was shared, as seen here. In that photograph, a young Philip and Elizabeth stood alongside one other, photographed in 1947 while on their honeymoon at Broadlands in Hampshire. An Instagram story linked to an article on the royal family’s official website that shared some surprising facts about their wedding day. Some of these include that 2,000 people were invited as guests. Due to rationing measures in place following World War II, Princess Elizabeth had to use clothing ration coupons to pay for her dress. Their cake was 9 feet tall.

Followers of the couple sent their well-wishes for the happy occasion.

“Wishing a very happy 73rd wedding anniversary to Her Majesty and His Royal Highness!” wrote one follower.

“So glad to see the Duke looking well. They are amazing. Best wishes to them,” penned a second fan.

“Totally love them! 73 years together – what an achievement!” claimed a third fan.