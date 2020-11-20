Taraji P. Henson, 50, Wears Short Black Belted Dress & Matching Stiletto Heels

Taraji P. Henson took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a jaw-dropping new update with her over 16.4 million followers.

Taraji, 50, didn’t hold back when it came to showing some skin in her new pics. In fact, her trim and toned body was on full display as she opted for a skintight ensemble.

The actress — who is well remembered for playing the role of Cookie Lyon on Fox’s musical drama series Empire — stunned her admirers in a skimpy black belted dress. The garment featured thin straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as a scooped neckline to expose her abundant cleavage.

The garb included a cinched waist, and clung to her curvaceous hips. The skirt fell high over her attention-grabbing thighs as well. She styled the look with a pair of black stiletto heels that accentuated her long, lean legs.

Taraji accessorized the incredible style with some rings on her fingers and a dainty bracelet on her wrist. She wore a pair of dangling earrings as well, and had her pointed fingernails painted an eye-popping aqua-color.

In the first photo, Taraji sat on the back of a white couch with one hand placed behind her for balance. The other hand grazed over her chest. She crossed her legs and wore a large smile on her face.

The second shot featured her standing with her hip pushed out and both of her hands resting over her thighs as she wore a sultry expression on her face. The final pic included Taraji with her arms behind her head.

Her long, fiery red hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in tousled curls that spilled over both of her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, the actress reminded her fans that she would be hosting the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Taraji’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The photos garnered more than 334,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they went live on the platform. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 3,600 messages.

“You look amazing darling,” one follower stated.

“That hair is EPIC,” another wrote, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Tina Turner vibes,” a third user declared.

“50 never looked better,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Taraji is no stranger to showing some skin in her online uploads. Just last month, she posed topless while in the shower. To date, that post has racked up more than 795,000 likes and over 15,000 comments.