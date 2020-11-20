Ana Cheri Flaunts Killer Curves In Two Sexy Short Sets

Fitness guru Ana Cheri kicked off the weekend by showing her online audience some love while also flaunting her curves. The brunette beauty thrilled her with two photos that featured her modeling two different short sets that showcased her fabulous figure.

In the caption, Ana announced the sets were a new drop from her fitness line, Cheri Fit. One set was a shade of pale pink and the other was light jade.

Ana faced the camera in the first frame. She sat on the corner of a small wooden table while she posed in the pink set. She held her hands in the shape of a heart while she smiled for the lens. The bra had a low-cut neckline, and it flashed plenty of her bare abdomen. The shorts had a high waist and the side seams were ruched and gathered with strings that were tied into loopy bows. The pose put her chiseled abs, shapely shoulders and toned thighs on display.

In the second snap, Ana stood while she faced the camera in the jade outfit. She placed her hands on her hips and cocked one hip. The bra featured straps that crisscrossed over her chest, drawing the eye to her ample cleavage. The shorts were similar to the pink ones in that they had a high waist and ruched side seams.

Ana styled her hair with a deep side part and down in loose waves, and she sported a pale, glittery shade on her long fingernails.

The popular influencer accessorized her sporty look with a gold pendant necklace, a dangle bracelet and her gorgeous wedding ring.

Ana’s 12.6 million followers seemed to enjoy seeing her model the sets, and more than 31,000 of them hit the heart button within an hour of her sharing the photos.

Dozens of them had plenty to say about the post.

“The clothes look great and you look great in them!” one fan wrote, adding flame and a smiley face emoji.

“You make all other women look ordinary!” gushed a second Instagram user.

“You’re adorable and charming,” a third admirer commented with heart-eye emoji.

“Wow beautiful woman and amazing face body hair,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the month, Ana put more of her skin on display in a video that featured her wearing a skimpy bikini during a recent trip to the Maldives. She struck several sexy poses while giving her fans a good look at her voluptuous chest and pert booty in the tiny two-piece.