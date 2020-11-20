Jana Duggar Teases New Project & Calls It A ‘Dream Job’ To Work With Her Brothers

Jana Duggar teased a new project on Instagram and called it a “dream job” to work alongside her brothers. While she did not say what they would be working on, the new snap showed her and her sibling as they walked around what appeared to be a home improvement store.

The Counting On star revealed that she was gathering the materials she needed for more work to be done. However, she did not reveal if this was at the Duggar homestead in Arkansas or other outside renovation jobs.

In the snap, both Jana and her brother, whom she did not identify, were seen as they pushed a shopping cart. They walked past a display of paint cans and toward the home decor and lighting center of the business.

Jana wore a white baseball hat over her long, light brown tresses. She added an olive green jacket as a fashionable touch. This was worn with a knee-length denim skirt. She added white sneakers as a finishing touch. She wore a small black backpack.

Two of her Duggar family members were the first to chime in regarding the photo.

Jana’s sister Joy-Anna and sister-in-law Anna Duggar loved the photograph.

Fans had a lot to say about the simple snap. Many took it as a place to debate if the twosome were wearing masks while others shared how wonderful it would be for Jana to take her decorating and home renovation skills to another level, as the host of her own television show.

“Can’t wait to see what you all create!” exclaimed one fan.

“I would love to have a team of brothers to help me in my line of work! You are blessed!” remarked a second follower.

“We are on our way to Arkansas right now to visit family! I’m always hoping we’ll accidentally run into you guys!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You guys need your own spin-off show about all of your renovation projects. You all are so talented and well rounded!” penned a fourth fan.

It appears that Jana has taken fan comments to heart. She launched her own website in late 2019 called Arbor Acres. The site, which is still under construction as seen here, shared a statement as to its business plan. It said that the business has a passion for finding beauty in surroundings, gathering people together, and all things creative. Its mission statement concluded with its hopes for the site to become a favorite destination for its followers with ideas that will make them excited about life and all the good it has to offer.