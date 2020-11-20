‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 52, Bares Booty In Teeny White Dress: ‘Just Feeling Cheeky’

Donna wore her hair in loose strands for the photo.

Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico continues to defy her age in her stunning Instagram posts, and her followers can’t seem to get enough.

Donna, 52, recently shared a revealing new photo to her timeline, which was sure to have her adoring fans feeling the heat through their screens. In the snap, the blond bombshell wore nothing but a teeny white mini dress, which perfectly complemented her bronzed and glowing skin.

The actress — who is fondly remember for playing the role of Donna Marco on the lifeguard drama series — left little to the imagination with her wardrobe choice. The thin straps showcased her toned arms and shoulders, while the daring cut flaunted her sideboob.

The garment fit snugly around her slim waist and clung to her round hips. Donna bared her booty in the shot, revealing that she was feeling a bit “cheeky” in the caption of the post. Her pert posterior was definitely the focal point of the pic, although her muscular thighs could also be seen.

Donna stood on a staircase for the snap. She had her backside facing the camera and her face turned away from the lens. She placed her hands on the iron railing in front of her as she arched her back and pushed her chest out. Her weight appeared to be slightly shifted to one side as well.

Her long, blond hair tumbled down her back. The locks were styled in layered, loose strands that also brushed lightly over her shoulder.

Donna’s 275,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time sharing their appreciation for the racy post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first 15 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 500 messages during that time.

“You are so stunningly gorgeous!! I’ve had a huge crush on you since I was a teen lol,” one follower wrote.

“Naturally beautiful. Absolutely gorgeous,” another stated.

“Wow love the slight tease with those curves. As always,” a third user gushed.

“You are always on fire,” a fourth person commented.

Donna never seems to be shy about showing off her incredible curves in her online snaps. Whether she’s rocking a glam style, casual garbs, or a barely there look, she always seems to have the approval of her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress most recently stunned when she opted for a pair of tight jeans and a low-cut top with some knee-high boots as she hit the town with her friends, David and Annie Toborowsky from the show 90 Day Fiance.