Robert Herjavec Gets Makeup Applied In ‘Shark Tank’ Photo & Praises Co-Stars On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

Robert Herjavec took to Instagram this Thursday to share a throwback post that has quickly captured the attention of his loyal audience. The update was added on November 19 and captured most of the Shark Tank crew together.

In the image, Robert was posed on the Shark Tank set with Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, and Kevin O’Leary. The only one who was missing from the photo was Daymond John. Herjavec and Cuban stood behind their co-stars, and Herjavec wore a big smile on his face as he leaned forward toward Corcoran, who was applying blush to his cheek. In the caption, he joked that he could always count on Corcoran for a “quick touch up.” He looked dressed to impress in a gray suit with a blue button-down underneath.

Cuban stood next to his co-star, placing both hands on O’Leary’s chair and wearing a side smile on his face. The Mavericks’ owner also sported a tailored suit and a purple button-down shirt. O’Leary was seated on a white leather chair, extending both of his arms toward Grenier and flashing his “Mr. Wonderful” smile into the lens. Like his counterparts, he wore a suit with a black tie to match and had a red pocket square on the left side of his chest.

Greiner sat beside O’Leary, averting her gaze at something outside of the frame. She crossed her legs and put her arms on a black notepad that sat on her lap. The “Queen of QVC” rocked a fitted pink dress with short sleeves that were snug on her arms. Its hemline hit just above her knee, allowing her to show off her bronzed legs. She styled her long blond locks with a middle part, and loose waves fell over her shoulders.

Corcoran sat on the side of Greiner’s chair, rocking a pair of high-waisted pants with rainbow stripes. She wore a white blouse tucked into her bottoms and styled her blond locks in her usual fashion, adding a pair of dripping earrings that provided just the right amount of bling.

In the caption of the post, Herjavec wished his female cast members a Happy Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, calling them “two of the hardest working women I know.” He also gave a shoutout to all of the past female entrepreneurs on the show, calling them “true inspirations.” Fans have been loving the post so far, and it’s earned thousands of likes and dozens of comments.

“Barbara is making you look so handsome!” one follower wrote.

“I really appreciate the hard working women,” a second chimed in, adding a series of red hearts.

“You have the best attitude and energy!! We all need to keep having fun in life,” another complimented.

“Love this show! You all are great” one more gushed.