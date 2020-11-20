Jade Grobler Goes ‘Waterfall Hunting’ In A Skimpy Bikini

Jade Grobler gave fans something to talk about in her recent Instagram share posted on Friday, November 20. The 22-year-old model took to her feed to share a smoking-hot update that showed her rocking a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed a day outdoors.

The sizzling snap showed Jade standing in a place that looked like a forest. Trees and various plants comprised her background. The image featured the South African influencer posing casually in her bathing suit. She stood front and center with her thighs parted. The babe was snapped from her upper thighs up, which gave a closer look at her bombshell curves. She crossed her left arm over her tummy and let her right elbow rest on her left hand. She placed a finger on her lips as she looked straight into the camera. Her expression appeared sultry and seemed to captivate many viewers.

Jade wore a bandeau-style bikini top that had a white base with black circle prints all over it. The swimwear was fully lined and secured her buxom curves. However, the garment appeared to be cut so small that her ample breasts were hardly contained. The scoop neckline sat low on her chest, which displayed a generous amount of her décolletage. The thin straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. The snug fit of the piece pushed her bust inward, making her cleavage pop.

She sported a pair of bottoms that were just as scanty. Like the top, the base was white with tiny spots. Two O-rings connected the waistband that seemed very tight around her waist. The waistline sat several inches below her belly button, flashing plenty of skin around her toned midsection, particularly her flat stomach. The high-cut design accentuated the curves of her hips.

The social media star wore her hair down as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. The long strands fell on her shoulder, with the rest flowing down her back. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and rings.

In the caption, Jade mentioned that she was looking for a waterfall and added an herb emoji. She also added a tag for the online magazine, Untamed Roamer, in the post.

In less than a day, the new share has accrued more than 18,900 likes and 250-plus comments. Admirers and fellow influencers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them told her how sexy she looked, while other followers raved about her sheer display of skin. Countless other online supporters were short on words and expressed their thoughts with a mix of emoji instead.

“EXCELLENT picture,” a fan wrote.

“Always so beautiful,” gushed another follower.

“Your face and body are perfect,” a third admirer commented.