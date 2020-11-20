Cardi B Flaunts Ample Amount Of Close-Up Cleavage & Acts Seductively Before Being Awkwardly Interrupted

Cardi B took to Instagram recently and tantalized her 78.1 million followers with a close-up shot of her almost busting out of her top. However, she was interrupted during the performance, much to the rapper’s surprise.

In the video, the “WAP” hitmaker wore a revealing purple top that showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The clothing was a silky material that accentuated Cardi’s hourglass figure. She topped off the outfit with a pair of matching pants and a pair of gray glasses, which hung just below her nose.

The clip showed Cardi pushing her chest area up close to the camera and giving viewers a full-on shot of her voluptuous chest area. Her attire left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her many admirers.

Afterward, she kneeled down on the floor, pulled her long hair behind her head, blew a kiss in the direction of the camera, and seductively bit her pinky finger. The superstar rapper was in a sensual mood as she pouted for her fans — but it wasn’t to last.

The mood changed when Cardi’s daughter, Kulture, made an appearance and interrupted her mom’s dazzling show. The child called out “mommy” and her head subsequently appeared in the shot while Cardi was focused on the camera.

This led to an awkward exchange between the family members, as an embarrassed Cardi had to quickly switch from being sexy to focusing her full attention on her child.

In the accompanying caption, the rapper revealed that she can’t even tantalize her followers without being interrupted. While her fans enjoyed her sexy performance before her daughter appeared, they also appreciated the funny mother-child dynamic on display.

As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 5 million times and received over 1.6 million likes. Many of the superstar’s fans and peers also took the time to give her compliments and praise her show. Of course, Kulture also received some kind words for her comedic timing.

“Her switch up from Cardi to mommy mode was amazing,” wrote one Instagram user.

“This my MOM every damn time I’m making a video,” joked a second Instagrammer.

“One thing about Kulture she run that house,” wrote a third Instagrammer.

Cardi has stunned her social media followers a few times recently. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she uploaded a smoking hot snap following her MTV EMA win at this year’s ceremony. The photo was evocative of Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe.