Rebel Wilson Showcases Trim Physique In Formfitting Jacket & Leggings

Actress Rebel Wilson has been making the most of 2020, and one of her more popular achievements has been maintaining a significant weight loss through a challenging time. The celebrity has shared her journey on Instagram, and her latest update saw her looking better than ever while wearing a formfitting jacket and a pair of leggings.

Rebel’s outfit was black. Her jacket hugged her curves, accentuating her hourglass shape. It featured long sleeves and she wore the collar flipped up. It also had a zipper down the front, which she wore undone. The hemline fell a few inches below her waist. Part of a dark shirt was visible at the bottom of the zipper. Her pants clung to her curves, showing off her toned legs.

The The Hustle star also wore her blond locks in a messy bun on the top of her head. She also sported a pair of silver headphones on her head.

Rebel stood in front of a mountain range that was situated in front of a lake. The sun appeared to be on one side of the star, casting a warm glow in the picture. The sky was clear, the still water reflected the large mountain range. A few pieces of grass were also visible at the bottom of the frame.

The celebrity faced the camera with her hands on her hips. She gazed at the lens with a serious expression on her face. Her silhouette popped against the background.

In the caption, she left a playful remark.

Rebel’s followers seemed to love seeing her look so fit and relaxed, and many took to the comments to tell her so.

“[S]eeing your glow through the years… 2020 has been so well on you YOURE [sic] LITERALLY RADIATING THIS TIME cant wait to see you back on the big screen again! continue crushin’ it babe,” one follower gushed.

“Damn girl! You look amazing. You inspire me. I hope you feel amazing as you look,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You’re hard work is inspiring. Proud of you for showing us all your journey,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Outstanding! Simply breathtaking! I’m not even talking about the view!” a fourth fan commented.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the week, Rebel shared a snap that featured her showing off her toned midsection while wearing a workout bra and a pair of leggings. She appeared to be in a similar location as her most recent photo. In the caption, she encouraged her fans to tackle “bad days” by getting out in nature.