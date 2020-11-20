Donny Osmond Thrills Fans With Huge News For 2021

The 'Puppy Love' singer is headed back to Vegas, baby!

Donny Osmond shared big news with his fans.

Nearly one year to the day that he ended his Las Vegas residency with his sister Marie, the 62-year-old singer announced he will be back on stage in Sin City for a new round of shows in 2021 — but this time he won’t have his singing sibling by his side.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Donny was seen hopping into a fuzzy dice adorned vintage convertible before heading down the Vegas strip as a radio announcer said, “Let’s welcome back Donny Osmond.”

The montage included a clip of a smiling Donny pointing proudly at the Harrah’s Las Vegas entrance as he cruised by, as well as still pics of the singer looking dapper in a variety of poses before an announcement for his new gig flashed onscreen. Donny’s signature song, the 1972 hit “Puppy Love,” served as the soundtrack to the clip.

In the caption, Donny revealed that his upcoming shows, slated to begin in late summer 2021, will mark his first-ever solo residency in his career that spans six decades. And it’s no surprise that the show will take place at the famous casino that he pointed to in the video clip.

In the comments section, followers raved about the announcement as they noted that, finally, something good happened in 2020. Others were so stunned they questioned if the announcement was fake and begged for it to be “real.”

“THIS IS THE BEST NEWS IVE HEARD IN 2020. Woohoo,” one fan wrote.

“Omg I’m so excited. This is the best news of the year. After the way 2020 has gone we def need something to look forward to in 2021,” another added.

“I guess I need to go back to Vegas Baby!!!” another chimed in.

“It’ll be the BEST show in Vegas,” another fan chimed in. “Will it start for 6 weeks and go on for 11 years? Lol.”

Fans know that last November, Donny and Marie ended an 11-year run at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

With the Harrah’s gig, Donny will be coming full circle.

He told the Las Vegas Sun that when he just 7-years-old he appeared with his brothers as the first act to open Harrah’s in Tahoe.

“We were opening for Phyllis Diller,” he says. “Here I am all these years later back at Harrah’s, so really, I am home.”

Donny also promised that the new shows will be completely different from his residency with Marie and will instead encompass the whole six decades of his career. He added that his biggest challenge is the fact that there is a young generation – new fans who know him from The Masked Singer, Mulan, and even Dancing With the Stars— that he must also satisfy.

“It’s amazing how many younger people know who I am,” he said. ” So how do I satisfy that demographic and the ‘Puppy Lovers’?”

The star revealed that he came up with this concept where during the show, he will come to the edge of the stage and have a mini Q&A with the audience. He added that a huge screen will flash photos of all 63 of his albums and he will let audience members choose songs for him to sing snippets of.

“We have it ready to go with every single one of them, and maybe we only do 20 or 30 seconds of it, but that way we get through this big swath of music,” Donny explained.