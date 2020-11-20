Ashley Alexiss Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In A Sexy Teddy & Thigh-High Stockings

Curvy beauty Ashley Alexiss couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her fans Thursday evening, taking to Instagram to share a suggestive black-and-white photo wherein she displayed her ample assets in seductive lingerie. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model posed on a beautifully ornate wicker armchair, flaunting her full figure in profile as she put up one leg on the armrest.

The voluptuous blonde was clad in a skimpy teddy that clung to her curvaceous body, emphasizing the difference between her abundant chest and trim midsection. The dark number featured super low-cut cups that nearly caused her buxom curves to spill out of the daring neckline, exposing some major cleavage. A thick shoulder strap further drew the eye toward her décolletage, as did a string of pearls wrapped around her neck a number of times.

The one-piece sported a lace insert on the side, teasing Ashley’s hip through its semi-sheer floral print. Thin garter straps extended from the dangerously short hemline, running down her legs and emphasizing her bare thighs. The straps were adorned with coquettish white bows at both ends. Similar details embellished the bodice, calling even more attention to her bodacious bosom.

The 29-year-old, who will be celebrating her birthday on November 25, completed the smoking-hot look with sheer, thigh-high stockings. On her feet, she wore chic stilettos decorated with faux-fur puff details, which wrapped around her ankles, fastening with delicate, shiny buckles.

Ashley oozed elegance and sex appeal as she posed with one hand raised. She placed her other elbow on the armrest, leaning back in her seat and closing her eyes. Her leg dangled over the side of her chair, giving fans a detailed look at her sexy heels. Her long locks tumbled over her shoulder in voluminous waves, grazing her décolletage.

The gorgeous Bostonian was sitting in front of a large window, which was covered with a white drape that let just enough sunlight in to illuminate her body and beautiful face. The sun’s rays shone on her cheeks, cleavage, and raised knee, casting a natural spotlight on her generous bust.

Ashley penned a flirty caption for her post, reeling in a lot of response from her eager fans. Her online admirers seemed fascinated by the fierce look, showering the model with compliments in the comments section.

“What a stunning photo!! Why you aren’t the face of some cosmetic or glamour company escapes me!! Perfection,” said one Instagram user.

“Those curves!!!!!” gushed another smitten fan, leaving a trail of heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“Beautiful legs,” noticed a third follower.

“Classy and sassy in that black and white photo,” chimed in a fourth person, who further expressed their adoration with a string of hearts and flames. “Gorgeous,” they added, tagging the model in the comment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley shared more of her alluring lingerie in a post uploaded the day before, wherein she sizzled in a black lace two-piece set complete with sheer thigh highs.