Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless In A Thigh-High Slit Skirt For ‘Not Ok’ Photos

The reality star flashed some skin in sheer tights.

Kourtney Kardashian showed some skin, and her extensive wardrobe, in a new Instagram upload. The mom of three sizzled in seven photos uploaded on November 19 that showed her going braless under an open blazer.

In the first snap, Kourtney left the structured peplum jacket unbuttoned and pulled it together with both hands to cover her modesty. She had her long, dark hair down and gave the camera a kissy face with her eyes closed as she showed off her upper torso.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paired it with a high-waisted skirt that featured a thigh-high slit up her left leg.

She rocked sheer black stockings that matched her gloves as she ditched the shoes and pointed her toes. The outfit she took off, including chunky sneakers and a lacy bra, seemed to be on the floor in front of her.

In the second snap, Kourtney wrapped her arms around her torso to cover her chest as she adopted a sassy pose, but fastened the jacket for the third photo.

She continued to flash some cleavage and shared big laughs with a friend who appeared to sport a white version of her outfit with the same tights and gloves.

In the last snap, Kourtney seductively kicked up her left leg as she waved and pursed her lips.

She stood in front of a long rack of clothes and shoes, which was seemingly part of a photo shoot or fitting, and joked in the caption that things weren’t “ok.”

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Obsessed with this outfit,” one fan wrote with a sparkle emoji.

“She looks the same [as] 2005. She never ages,” another wrote.

“That smile is everything!,” a third commented with a black heart emoji.

“You’re STUNNING,” another comment read in all caps with a heart eye face.

Kourtney’s post proved a big hit with her 103.3 million followers, amassing 1.2 million likes and 4,100-plus comments.

The latest upload came after she flashed some cleavage in another sultry upload earlier this week. Kourtney wowed with a tropical shot of herself and Stephanie Shepherd Suganami as they posed in plunging swimsuits by the pool in front of several palm trees.

Kourtney lay down in a beige one-piece and placed her hand on her bare thigh while her long hair cascaded down. Stephanie sizzled as she stood behind her in what appeared to be the same bathing suit in black.