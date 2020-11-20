Sharna Burgess Reflects On Mirrorball Win With Bobby Bones: ‘The Result That Shook The ‘DWTS’ Universe’

The professional dancer shared her thoughts on Instagram.

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess reflected on her Season 27 mirrorball win with country radio personality Bobby Bones in a lengthy new Instagram post. She called it “the result that shook the DWTS universe.”

In a post seen here, Sharna described her feelings looking back upon that moment in her professional career when after years of hard work in the ballroom, she won her first mirrorball trophy alongside Bobby. Sharna wrote that she would always be grateful for her experience with Bobby. She cited the lessons, laughs, and entertainment along with the exhaustion, frustration, and that “fail until you don’t” motto.

The dancer remarked that she and Bobby knew they weren’t the best but made a decision to strive for their own personal goals. Sharna revealed that Bobby never lost sight of wanting to win the mirrorball for both of them, and she called them a team. She applauded his trust in her as an instructor and the way he gave himself fully to their performances throughout the season.

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

She ended her remarks by stating she loves what the show is about and how DWTS gives people the opportunity to discover and know dance in the way she does. She called the feeling “soul-shaking and eye-opening.” Sharna said she will watch the finalists on Monday, November 23 as one duo fights for the trophy amidst a pandemic and allows viewers to give “an escape from the madness outside and something to cheer for.”

Bobby and Sharna’s win was deemed one of the most controversial in the history of DWTS due to the alleged flooding of votes from the country music community in favor of the radio personality. They were the lowest-scoring couple of the 2018 finals and it shocked many viewers when they won. Bobby was reportedly considered the people’s champion since it was fan votes that gave them the trophy.

This win caused DWTS to reconsider the voting techniques they had used since its debut as a way to stop fans from flooding the ballots for one particular celebrity competitor. The following season, only live votes placed during the broadcast were counted towards the contestant’s final score.

Sharna’s fans expressed their own feelings regarding her post.

“You guys were amazing. I will never forget how much I loved watching you every week,” wrote one fan.

“Few people can bring the best out of others like you do, Sharna, much love!” penned a second viewer.

“You were SO deserving!!” remarked a third Instagram follower.