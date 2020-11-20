Nikita Dragun Cinches In Waist With Tight Corset, Wears Sheer Bodysuit Underneath While Promoting Makeup Range

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The influencer is known for reinventing her image and knows how to keep her followers talking.

Dragun stunned in a sheer black bodysuit with long sleeves. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and appeared to be made out of thin material. Dragun wrapped the attire with a tight white corset with a floral pattern all over. The garment tightly cinched in her waist and helped show off her hourglass shape. Dragun wore thigh-high sheer black stockings with bows while completing her look with high heels of the same color that gave her some extra height. She rocked long acrylic nails that were decorated with polish and accessorized herself with a necklace and dangling earrings. Dragun styled her light pink hair up but left the sides down to frame her face.

The 24-year-old treated her fans to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up in front of a plain white backdrop. Dragun rested her hands behind her and tilted her face to the right, which helped showcase her profile. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and her lips parted.

In the next slide, Dragun crouched down and stared over her shoulder with a strong look. She placed both her hands on her knees and gave fans a view of her outfit from another angle.

In the tags, Dragun credited her hairstylist Jay, makeup artist Arianna Chaylene, and fashion stylist Joey Thao for helping her achieve this glam look.

For her caption, she announced that her makeup brand, Dragun Beauty, will be having its “biggest sale of the entire year” on November 20 for 24 hours.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 565,000 likes and over 8,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.6 million followers.

“I love you Nikita, you are so gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“That outfit is stunning, keep it up queen,” another person shared.

“Girl you absolutely slayed,” remarked a third fan.

“How u look so good all the time,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she turned up the heat in a short red dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. The YouTuber opted for stylish black sunglasses and held onto a white Hello Kitty handbag.