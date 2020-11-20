Alex Trebek Calls Pancreatic Cancer A ‘Horrible Disease’ In Heartbreaking New Jeopardy Episode

Alex acknowledged World Pancreatic Cancer Day in a segment recorded just weeks before his death.

Jeopardy‘s latest episode opened with a touching message from the late Alex Trebek. The longtime host began Thursday’s (November 19) instalment with a poignant monologue to acknowledge World Pancreatic Cancer Day, mere weeks before he passed away from the disease.

Alex urged anyone who showed symptoms to get checked as he described it as “terrible.”

“Before we get into [the] match, a word about today,” Alex began, per Entertainment Tonight, which can also be seen in the ABC World News Now tweet below.

“Today is World Pancreatic Cancer Day and if you or anyone you know has developed some of the symptoms that I have talked about in the past then by all means, get to a doctor, get yourself tested. I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease.”

The poignant moment saw a big reaction from fans, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One viewer tweeted that they were “crying” after seeing his poignant message.

Another wrote that they were left “crying in my dinner” over the emotional moment.

A third tweeted that the moment was “heartbreaking,” while also pointing out that Alex was wearing purple, the official color to raise awareness of the disease, for his address. Alex sported a striped purple shirt and polka dot tie.

WATCH: Thursday night’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ featured a message from Alex Trebek about the dangers of the disease that took his life. pic.twitter.com/C3kJdDpNUn — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) November 20, 2020

“Alex Trebek telling us all to keep an eye out for signs of pancreatic cancer on today’s episode of Jeopardy on #WorldPancreaticCancerDay after we lost him less than 2 weeks ago is absolutely heartbreaking but simultaneously somehow incredibly wonderful,” a fourth noted.

Alex passed away at his home aged 80 on November 8. Jeopardy announced the news via its social media accounts and confirmed he was surrounded by friends and family.

He continued to film new episodes of the beloved game show until 10 days before his death, despite undergoing surgery three weeks prior.

New episodes of the series hosted by Alex are scheduled to continue for another month, with his final ever appearance set to air during Christmas week.

Shortly after his death, Jeopardy producer Mike Richards opened up about his final day on set. He told Extra that Alex was in good spirits and took calls from family and friends. He said he attended the tapings even though the crew didn’t expect him to.

Mike added that Alex “peacefully left,” stating that he always made it clear that he wanted the show to go on.

The series is yet to confirm who will take over from the beloved host, but has announced it will continue.